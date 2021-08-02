TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSC. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 27.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,265,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,191,000 after buying an additional 271,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 237.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 267,652 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,359,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,467,000 after purchasing an additional 184,781 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 197,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 70,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 16.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,754,000 after purchasing an additional 64,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSC stock opened at $20.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $673.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.45. TriState Capital has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $26.42.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TriState Capital will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

