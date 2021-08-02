Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1,113.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TGI opened at $19.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 3.27. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $22.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.15 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The company’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

