True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.27

True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 44206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 10.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20.

True Drinks Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRUU)

True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for True Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.