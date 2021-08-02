Truist Cuts Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target to $120.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Truist from $205.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.07% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie raised Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Shares of APPN opened at $116.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.86 and a beta of 1.74. Appian has a one year low of $48.02 and a one year high of $260.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.23.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Appian will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,581. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Appian in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Appian in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

