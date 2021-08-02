Truist Securiti Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Monro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Monro’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Get Monro alerts:

MNRO has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $58.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.54. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Monro has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $72.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Monro by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Monro by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monro during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monro during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Monro by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Monro’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.