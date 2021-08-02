Truist Securiti Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for VSE in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the construction company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for VSE’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Get VSE alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised VSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $50.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.96. The stock has a market cap of $635.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 1.05%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. VSE’s payout ratio is 13.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSEC. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the 1st quarter worth $11,620,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 354.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 164,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 128,315 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the 1st quarter worth $3,358,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 127,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 74,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 438,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,893,000 after purchasing an additional 68,048 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.