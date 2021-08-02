Truist Securiti Comments on Enphase Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ENPH. Barclays decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price objective for the company. Stephens began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.63.

Shares of ENPH opened at $189.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.31. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $58.59 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.13, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 18,312 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Enphase Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 21,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,969,000 after buying an additional 246,140 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after buying an additional 37,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total value of $3,108,286.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,552,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,527 shares of company stock worth $21,458,501. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.