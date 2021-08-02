Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Exact Sciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of ($1.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.89). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.69) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.49) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.43) EPS.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EXAS. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.06.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $107.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.38. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%.

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.