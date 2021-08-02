Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Southside Bancshares in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the bank will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 42.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBSI. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $34.82 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

SBSI opened at $36.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.16. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.01%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $115,685.15. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $6,164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 304.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 112,426 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96,298 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 84,962 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 335.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 56,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

