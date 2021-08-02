Truist Securiti Weighs in on Aflac Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aflac in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.26. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Aflac’s FY2021 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. boosted their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $55.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.56. Aflac has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,654 shares of company stock worth $788,551 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

