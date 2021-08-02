Truist Securiti Weighs in on Amerant Bancorp Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Amerant Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Amerant Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens began coverage on Amerant Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.50 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amerant Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.38.

NASDAQ AMTB opened at $22.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $842.41 million, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Amerant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $24.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.10.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 2.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,782,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,092,000 after acquiring an additional 148,333 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after acquiring an additional 14,106 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.