Truist Securiti Weighs in on Comcast Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) – Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Comcast in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the cable giant will earn $3.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.93. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Comcast’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMCSA. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

CMCSA stock opened at $58.83 on Monday. Comcast has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $269.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

