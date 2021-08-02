Truist Securiti Weighs in on Humana Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Humana in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the insurance provider will earn $4.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.22.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.65.

Humana stock opened at $425.86 on Monday. Humana has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Humana by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Humana by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Humana by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Humana by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

