Truist Securities Trims Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Target Price to $120.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.11.

NASDAQ:APPN traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.10. 2,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,330. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.04 and a beta of 1.74. Appian has a 52-week low of $48.02 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.23.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. Appian’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Appian will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $796,323.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,581. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Appian by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Appian by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Appian by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,719,000 after buying an additional 49,540 shares during the period. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

