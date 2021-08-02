Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Price Up 19.1% This Week

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Trust Wallet Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000999 BTC on exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a total market capitalization of $97.50 million and approximately $21.98 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded up 19.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Trust Wallet Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00046177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00103008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00139206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,165.53 or 1.00720838 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $333.25 or 0.00857003 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Coin Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 coins. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com . The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog . Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

Trust Wallet Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trust Wallet Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trust Wallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trust Wallet Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trust Wallet Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.