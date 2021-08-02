TrustToken (TRU) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $529,282.00

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last week, TrustToken has traded up 45.8% against the dollar. One TrustToken coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on exchanges. TrustToken has a total market capitalization of $50.87 million and $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00060553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.99 or 0.00809481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00095134 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00040720 BTC.

TrustToken Coin Profile

TRU is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustToken’s official website is truefi.io . The official message board for TrustToken is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrustToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

