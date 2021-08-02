TrustVerse (TRV) Hits Market Cap of $6.54 Million

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $6.54 million and approximately $144,064.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustVerse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

TrustVerse

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

