TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.85

Shares of TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Several research firms have commented on TTGPF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TT Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

