Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of TKGBY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.06. 27,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,702. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $1.50.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, structured deposit, and gold accounts; and general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, mortgage, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts.

