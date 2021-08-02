Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.60.

In other news, Senior Officer Jo-Anne Dudley acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,298.86. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,298.86.

TRQ opened at C$20.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$9.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.45. The firm has a market cap of C$4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.27.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$666.81 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.0499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

