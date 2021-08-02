Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.60.
In other news, Senior Officer Jo-Anne Dudley acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,298.86. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,298.86.
TRQ opened at C$20.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$9.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.45. The firm has a market cap of C$4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.27.
About Turquoise Hill Resources
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.