U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Position Decreased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,537 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after buying an additional 1,772,656 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $562,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 408.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,493,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,264 shares during the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $55.54 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.73. The stock has a market cap of $82.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $2,149,324.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,264.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.