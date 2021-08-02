U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,985 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of U.S. Concrete worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 238,145 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 55.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,728,000 after acquiring an additional 178,371 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the first quarter valued at $26,286,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 51.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,200,000 after acquiring an additional 103,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 12.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,006,000 after acquiring an additional 29,923 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Concrete stock opened at $72.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $78.99.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.24 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.07%. U.S. Concrete’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

USCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CJS Securities cut shares of U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist increased their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $28,842.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $139,898. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

