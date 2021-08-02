Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.85

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ube Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ube Industries had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 3.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ube Industries, Ltd. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY)

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

