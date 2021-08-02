Uber Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives expects that the ride-sharing company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.31.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $43.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.05. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $28.48 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $81.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

