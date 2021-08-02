Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Holdings Increased by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,536 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,395,172. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.24.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.