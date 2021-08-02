Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Gordon Haskett

Research analysts at Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Gordon Haskett’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UBER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.24.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

NYSE:UBER opened at $44.11 on Monday. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $28.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 14.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,456 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 57,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.