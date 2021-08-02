Ubex (UBEX) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ubex has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar. Ubex has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $414,165.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00011053 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $209.79 or 0.00528502 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000903 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000514 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,947,474,317 coins and its circulating supply is 3,329,855,565 coins. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

