Ubiq Market Capitalization Tops $11.00 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000654 BTC on popular exchanges. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $11.00 million and approximately $7,617.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,479.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.16 or 0.06639250 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $550.64 or 0.01394735 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.81 or 0.00361739 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00131432 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.91 or 0.00595017 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.21 or 0.00375402 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.45 or 0.00294965 BTC.

About Ubiq

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

