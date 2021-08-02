UBS Group Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 450 Price Target

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been assigned a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HSBA. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on HSBC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 605 ($7.90) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 458.67 ($5.99).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 398.30 ($5.20) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 424.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £81.36 billion and a PE ratio of 18.72. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

