UBS Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €42.00 Price Target

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €42.00 ($49.41) price target from analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IFXA. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.60 ($51.29) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €38.79 ($45.64).

Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

