UBS Group Reiterates “€15.00” Price Target for Engie (EPA:ENGI)

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been given a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.31% from the company’s current price.

ENGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Engie in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. DZ Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.10 ($18.94) price objective on Engie in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €15.23 ($17.92).

Engie stock opened at €11.25 ($13.24) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €11.87. Engie has a 12 month low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 12 month high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

