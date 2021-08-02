UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KRYAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kerry Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

OTCMKTS KRYAY traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.23. 107,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,140. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.65. Kerry Group has a 1 year low of $118.28 and a 1 year high of $153.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

