UBU Finance (UBU) Price Tops $0.0233

UBU Finance (CURRENCY:UBU) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 2nd. UBU Finance has a market cap of $203,093.00 and approximately $37,135.00 worth of UBU Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UBU Finance has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One UBU Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UBU Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00059649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $321.44 or 0.00823073 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00091510 BTC.

UBU Finance Profile

UBU Finance (CRYPTO:UBU) is a coin. UBU Finance’s total supply is 9,793,560 coins and its circulating supply is 8,711,466 coins. UBU Finance’s official Twitter account is @ubu_official

According to CryptoCompare, “UBU is an ERC-20 token that runs natively on the Ethereum blockchain. UBU did not raise funds through any ICO sales. UBU token is generated through mining trading rewards. Users will receive a certain amount of UBU as a reward for trading on the platform. “

Buying and Selling UBU Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UBU Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UBU Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UBU Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UBU Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UBU Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.