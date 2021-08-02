Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) traded down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.18. 229,979 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 282,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09.
Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.69 million for the quarter.
About Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK)
Ucommune International Ltd provides and manages agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides a suite of services comprising individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.
