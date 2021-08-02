Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) traded down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.18. 229,979 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 282,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09.

Get Ucommune International alerts:

Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.69 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ucommune International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 51,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Ucommune International as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK)

Ucommune International Ltd provides and manages agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides a suite of services comprising individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ucommune International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ucommune International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.