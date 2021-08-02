Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Insider Sells $33,362.67 in Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) insider William Joe Williams sold 627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $33,362.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William Joe Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, William Joe Williams sold 4,949 shares of Ultra Clean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $256,259.22.

On Thursday, June 3rd, William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of Ultra Clean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $392,389.36.

NASDAQ:UCTT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,465. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.18.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the first quarter worth about $474,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Ultra Clean by 106.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

