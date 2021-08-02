Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.940-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $516.60 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UCTT shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of UCTT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.13. The company had a trading volume of 700,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.18.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $93,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,172.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total value of $392,389.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,205.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,659 shares of company stock worth $742,535 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

