Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.94-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $520-560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $516.60 million.Ultra Clean also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.940-$1.100 EPS.

NASDAQ UCTT traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $54.13. 696,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,465. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.22. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

UCTT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In related news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $93,886.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at $532,172.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $33,362.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $775,898 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

