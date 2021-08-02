Ultra Price Reaches $0.54 on Major Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $153.51 million and $2.13 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001366 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,752.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $549.80 or 0.01383046 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.44 or 0.00365862 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.17 or 0.00133749 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001238 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00017956 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002234 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002141 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,786,730 coins. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

