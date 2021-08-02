UMA Achieves Market Cap of $550.05 Million (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 2nd. During the last seven days, UMA has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One UMA coin can now be purchased for about $8.86 or 0.00022320 BTC on popular exchanges. UMA has a market capitalization of $550.05 million and $30.93 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About UMA

UMA (UMA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 103,982,041 coins and its circulating supply is 62,049,389 coins. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

