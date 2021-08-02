UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for UMB Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UMB Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UMBF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $93.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.43. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $45.87 and a 12-month high of $99.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.07.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UMB Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in UMB Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 608,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in UMB Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in UMB Financial by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $30,038.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,545,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $230,043.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,866 shares of company stock valued at $563,171. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.92%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

