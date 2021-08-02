Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UMICY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Umicore to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Umicore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Umicore alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS UMICY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.46. 29,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,232. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21. Umicore has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $16.04.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.