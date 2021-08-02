Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.37.

A number of analysts have commented on UAA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Under Armour from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. lifted their price target on Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 153.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563,901 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,308,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,790,000 after purchasing an additional 196,127 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 369.5% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,246,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,787 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,984,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,343,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,973,000 after acquiring an additional 24,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $20.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 78.66, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.02. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

