Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 278,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 5,278,993 shares.The stock last traded at $21.45 and had previously closed at $20.45.

UAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 329.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 23,491 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 178,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 134.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

