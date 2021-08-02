unFederalReserve Market Cap Reaches $89.80 Million (eRSDL)

unFederalReserve (CURRENCY:eRSDL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One unFederalReserve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000604 BTC on exchanges. unFederalReserve has a total market capitalization of $89.80 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of unFederalReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, unFederalReserve has traded up 40% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00060327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00014885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $323.32 or 0.00821111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00090864 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00040396 BTC.

unFederalReserve Coin Profile

unFederalReserve (CRYPTO:eRSDL) is a coin. unFederalReserve’s total supply is 454,278,600 coins and its circulating supply is 377,722,510 coins. The official website for unFederalReserve is www.unfederalreserve.com . unFederalReserve’s official Twitter account is @Unfederalreser1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The eRSDL ecosystem is designed to act as a safe-harbour where sophisticated parties are the “pricing oracles” and ordinary people can participate alongside with a reduced chance of being gamed by experts. Merchant Bankers, staked to the eRSDL ecosystem, have the access to the capital they need, and have a ready marketplace in which to lend their excess. Their merchant banking counterparties measure and price risk for short-term loans between the parties. Ordinary eRSDL holders then participate safely at market rates. “

unFederalReserve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as unFederalReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade unFederalReserve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy unFederalReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

