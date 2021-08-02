Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Trading 1.8% Higher

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) shares traded up 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.81. 146,821 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,036,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:UNCY)

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.