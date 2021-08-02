Unido EP Achieves Market Cap of $5.02 Million (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000383 BTC on major exchanges. Unido EP has a total market cap of $5.02 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 81% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00046316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00100252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00139081 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,650.49 or 1.00077125 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $329.03 or 0.00851962 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,981,277 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

