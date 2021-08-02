Unido EP (UDO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $957,318.00

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last week, Unido EP has traded up 46.2% against the dollar. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC on exchanges. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and $957,318.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00045990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00102544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.35 or 0.00138593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,365.88 or 1.00385532 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.10 or 0.00849436 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,981,277 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

