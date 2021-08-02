Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $15.86 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $37.67 million and $15.86 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.85 or 0.00022506 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00033128 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.25 or 0.00257610 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00033433 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005964 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014963 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,259,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

