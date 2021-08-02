Unification Trading Down 2.3% This Week (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Unification has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Unification has a market cap of $4.55 million and $59,021.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unification coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00059733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002687 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.22 or 0.00817569 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005457 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00091032 BTC.

About Unification

Unification (FUND) is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. The official website for Unification is unification.com . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Unification Coin Trading

