Unifty Hits Market Capitalization of $25.69 Million (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Over the last week, Unifty has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $24.54 or 0.00061634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $25.69 million and approximately $961,747.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Unifty

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,047,076 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

